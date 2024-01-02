WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title On Day 1 Episode

Rhea Ripley has been continuing her reign of terror on WWE Raw for the better part of 2023 with the Women’s World Title and it might not stop before Wrestlemania 40. As seen on the Day 1 episode of Raw, The Nightmare went through yet another successful title defense against one of the newly coming female talents on the red brand from WWE NXT.

On the January 1 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s World Championship. After escaping a Riptide attempt, the pair found themselves on the top rope before Nile escaped and delivered a German suplex. She delivered a series of kicks and forearms before ascending to the top for a fly. Ripley caught her with a headbutt and a ripcord knee before finally connecting with the Riptide for the win.

Ripley has been a regular attendee on WWE Raw programming but this latest win on WWE Raw marked her first televised match since early December and her first televised title defense since Survivor Series: War Games in November.

Heading into WWE Raw for the title defense against Nile, Ripley also defended her title at WWE’s recent record-breaking Live Event at Madison Square Garden on December 26 where she retained against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler, which set the record for all-time attendance at a domestic non-televised WWE Live Event. The event mostly came to new due to CM Punk’s first WWE match in over a decade, a victory over Dominik Mysterio. Ripley was also standing in Mysterio’s corner for that match.

Rhea Ripley had an incredible year on WWE Raw in 2023

Rhea Ripley made her presence felt on WWE Raw throughout 2023 and thereby earned her place as one of the company’s marquee attractions. One of the most pivotal parts of her career came when she joined forces with Judgment Day, an alliance that initially had WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest as the foundation.

Then at Wrestlemania 39, Rhea Ripley captured the Smackdown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair which was later converted into the Women’s World Title on WWE Raw following the Draft. Counting from that day, her title reigns have now surpassed 275 days.

