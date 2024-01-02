AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

The fact that AJ Lee is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the WWE Divas division history, keeps her under the speculations for a return to the company. As a three-time former WWE Divas Champion, she carried the Divas division in her heyday showing tremendous efforts. Her credits were high since she did things after some of the huge names from the female division retired during the 2012-13 season.

AJ Lee then announced a shocking retirement from the WWE as well as from the pro-wrestling scene, a couple of years later which many believe to have come after her husband CM Punk had a fallout with the WWE. Then WWE surprised everyone after they worked out a deal for CM Punk’s return at the last minute before Survivor Series 2023.

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Now the Second City Savior is back in WWE which raises questions about his wife, AJ Lee possibly re-joining the company, as well. PWInsider reported that currently nothing has been discussed by the WWE regarding her return. The mention of her in CM Punk’s comeback promo was just a nod to his wife,

“Right now there has been no discussion of her coming in. She retired years ago for health reasons and has carved out a successful writing career for herself, but one has to think that a cameo appearance or so down the line wouldn’t be out of the question, especially since there are so many talents in the company today who have praised her work as influencing their careers.”

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

AJ Lee experienced numerous ventures after parting ways with WWE

AJ Lee’s WWE journey originally began in 2009 when she joined FCW before she started appearing on NXT for the inaugural all-female season. Eventually, she ascended to the main roster in 2011 and during her tenure, she captured the Divas Championship three times, holding the title for a total of 406 days.

After leaving the WWE in 2015 due to an admitted injury reasons, AJ Lee got involved in various projects, including comic book work and writing her biography in 2017. She was also a part of the relaunch of WOW Wrestling in late 2022 before parting away with the project. Time will tell whether she is having any interest in re-entering the WWE fray to the delight of her fanbase.

“I Plan On Winning The 2024 Royal Rumble,” Claims Bombshell WWE Diva