AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

All

WWE

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 7:04 PM

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

The fact that AJ Lee is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the WWE Divas division history, keeps her under the speculations for a return to the company. As a three-time former WWE Divas Champion, she carried the Divas division in her heyday showing tremendous efforts. Her credits were high since she did things after some of the huge names from the female division retired during the 2012-13 season.

AJ Lee then announced a shocking retirement from the WWE as well as from the pro-wrestling scene, a couple of years later which many believe to have come after her husband CM Punk had a fallout with the WWE. Then WWE surprised everyone after they worked out a deal for CM Punk’s return at the last minute before Survivor Series 2023.

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Now the Second City Savior is back in WWE which raises questions about his wife, AJ Lee possibly re-joining the company, as well. PWInsider reported that currently nothing has been discussed by the WWE regarding her return. The mention of her in CM Punk’s comeback promo was just a nod to his wife,

“Right now there has been no discussion of her coming in. She retired years ago for health reasons and has carved out a successful writing career for herself, but one has to think that a cameo appearance or so down the line wouldn’t be out of the question, especially since there are so many talents in the company today who have praised her work as influencing their careers.”

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

AJ Lee experienced numerous ventures after parting ways with WWE

AJ Lee’s WWE journey originally began in 2009 when she joined FCW before she started appearing on NXT for the inaugural all-female season. Eventually, she ascended to the main roster in 2011 and during her tenure, she captured the Divas Championship three times, holding the title for a total of 406 days.

After leaving the WWE in 2015 due to an admitted injury reasons, AJ Lee got involved in various projects, including comic book work and writing her biography in 2017. She was also a part of the relaunch of WOW Wrestling in late 2022 before parting away with the project. Time will tell whether she is having any interest in re-entering the WWE fray to the delight of her fanbase.

“I Plan On Winning The 2024 Royal Rumble,” Claims Bombshell WWE Diva

Tagged:

aj lee

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return

Jan 2, 2024, 7:23 PM

“That Is The Hardest Job I&#8217;ve Ever Held,” Reveals WWE’s Kayla Braxton
“That Is The Hardest Job I’ve Ever Held,” Reveals WWE’s Kayla Braxton

Jan 2, 2024, 7:11 PM

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback
AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

Jan 2, 2024, 7:04 PM

Will Ronda Rousey Return To MMA For A Super Fight At UFC 300 PPV?
Will Ronda Rousey Return To MMA For A Super Fight At UFC 300 PPV?

Jan 2, 2024, 6:56 PM

&#8216;All Roads Lead Back To WWE,&#8217; Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran
‘All Roads Lead Back To WWE,’ Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran

Jan 2, 2024, 6:51 PM

CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE
CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE

Jan 2, 2024, 6:45 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy