WWE NXT: Dominik Wins Back North American Title Within 72 Hours

MAMI is back in his corner and so is his luck for Domini Mysterio on this week’s WWE NXT as he quickly got to recapture the North American Title after dropping the belt this past weekend. In a rematch on this week’s NXT, Dirty Dom Mysterio defeated Trick Williams with help from The Judgment Day to win back the mid-card gold.

As expected, Dom was accompanied by his Judgment Day stablemates, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, who interrupted the title match on different occasions. Showing incredible resiliency, Trick managed to fight back evening all the odds. But in the end, the numbers game proved to be too much for the youngster.

After Trick kicked out of a pinfall attempt followed by a DDT onto Ripley’s Women’s World Championship, Dom distracted the referee long enough so that Finn Balor could hit Trick with one of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Dom then hit the top rope and came off with the pendant Frogsplash to secure the pinfall win en route to becoming a two-time champion.

WWE NXT: Dominik Mysterio begins second reign as North American Champion

With this win, Dominik Mysterio now begins his second reign as WWE NXT North American Champion. He has also joined Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gargano who are the only three performers to have held the title more than once. As seen on the NXT No Mercy 2023 PLE, Trick Williams defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the NXT North American Championship, this past Saturday night.

Before losing the Title at WWE NXT No Mercy 2023, Dominik Mysterio enjoyed 74 days as the reigning champion since winning the gold in July of this year by dethroning Wes Lee. He had title defenses against the likes of Mustafa Ali, and Dragon Lee in recent weeks. Lee is yet to be over his feud with Dom and he was also appointed as the special guest referee at No Mercy.

Rhea Ripley got Dominik his rematch on NXT

Then on this week’s Raw, Rhea Ripley returned after a few weeks’ hiatus and expressed her disappointment with Damian Priest for not holding her patience to stick The Judgment Day together, and for not helping Dominik Mysterio at No Mercy. It was Rhea who got Dom a rematch for the North American Title against Trick Williams on WWE NXT.