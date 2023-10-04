WWE NXT: John Cena To Make Rare Appearance On October 10 Episode

Next week, the Tuesday night war will be back between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT for a one-off occasion and the latter show is hell-bent on beating the former. As a countermeasure for putting up a great show, WWE has inserted the most trusted shoulder in the history of their business in the former of none other than John Cena in the main event capacity.

During this week’s WWE NXT, a match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes was announced for next week. In a backstage segment, Breakker told Carmelo Hayes that he knows what he is going through, and wants Carmelo to take the frustration out on everyone including Trick Williams because he is selfish. This was in response to Hayes dropping the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy, this past weekend.

Soon after, it was also announced that John Cena would be standing in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for the main event announced for next week. Shortly before WWE NXT was about to go off the air, Paul Heyman appeared in a vignette to drop another big news.

John Cena’s beef with The Bloddline to go through WWE NXT

The Special Counsel of The Bloodline stated that while 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena will be in Carmelo’s corner, he himself will make an appearance to be in Breakker’s corner next week and that will be due to instructions coming straight from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who is just a week away from making his return to WWE television.

The future is now. With The Greatest of All Time @JohnCena in his corner, @Carmelo_WWE takes on his old rival @bronbreakkerwwe, who has @HeymanHustle in his corner, NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/mJlrlSQZXM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2023

Since his return to the WWE in early September, John Cena has been involved in a feud with the Bloodline and he will face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match alongside LA Knight at WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event, this Saturday night. Originally, AJ Styles was supposed to give company to Cena but he was taken out via a brutal attack by Solo and Jimmy a couple of weeks ago.

Apart from competing in his first TV match since Wrestlemania 39, John Cena will also appear on WWE NXT on the October 10 episode which will be his second only appearance on the developmental brand. Previously, he made an appearance in 2013 as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.