WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2023: Kelani Jordan Advances

Last month, it was announced on WWE NXT that the 2023 edition of the Women’s Breakout Tournament is going to return. Then as confirmed earlier this week, the first-round matches have finally started to go down from last night onward. The first match of the tourney took place on the October 3 episode deciding the first entrant of the semi-finale.

On the Tuesday night episode of WWE NXT, Kelani Jordan defeated Izzi Dame to advance to the second round of the Women’s Breakout Tournament. Jordan climbed to the top rope and hit a diving crossbody for a near-fall. Dame hit back with a big boot but Jordan slipped out of Dame’s clutches and hit her with a slingshot dropkick. Jordan followed up with a split-legged moonsault for the pinfall win.

Kelani Jordan to face the winner of Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson

Now, Jordan’s next opponent will be the winner of the Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson matchup. There’s no confirmation of when this match will take place. However, the WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue, next week and the remaining matchups have been confirmed. In those, Arianna Grace will wrestle Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer will wrestle Lola Vice, and Karmen Petrovic will challenge Jaida Parker.

Almost all of the names announced for this year’s tournament are relative newcomers to the WWE scene who have just started flourishing in their careers over the past few months. There is an exception of Arianna Grace, who got her start in the independent wrestling scene multiple years ago before she got signed with the WWE NXT brand in 2022.

Then Kelani Jordan is also coming fresh off her appearance on the WWE NXT No Mercy PLE pre-show where she wrestled former NXT UK star Blair Davenport and came up short. Though she suffered a loss, that match earned her the needed momentums that she might use in the ongoing tournament.

It’s safe to assume that the winner of the tourney will receive a big push on WWE NXT programming, down the road. Last year, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Breakout Tournament, defeating Kiana James, Lash Legend, and then finally Tiffany Stratton in the final match. Following her win, she went on to win the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade.