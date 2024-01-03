WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

All

WWE

WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 11:54 AM

WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

WWE NXT continued the New Year’s extravaganza by delivering a special first episode of the year dubbed New Year’s Evil 2024. The main event of the night was supposed to be an NXT Championship match that never happened as it was announced that the title-holder Ilja Dragunov wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

As seen on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, his challenger Trick Williams, was penciled in for another match instead, dubbed the Battle of the Iron Survivors where Williams went up against Grayson Waller. Thus, the only two Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winners got to battle in a singles contest.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace Gets Biggest Career Win At New Year’s Evil 2024

WWE NXT: Two Iron Survivor winners battled in main event match

This main event match had added high stakes to it as Williams put his number one contender-ship on the line where Waller had the opportunity to challenge for the WWE NXT Championship if he would have emerged victorious. Ultimately, he came up short and it came via a surprising appearance by a former NXT cum Universal Champion in the WWE.

As seen in the main event of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Trick Williams defeated Grayson Waller to remain the Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship after Kevin Owens made a surprise return to NXT and cost Grayson the match.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil: Trick Williams retains his title opportunity

The closing moments of this match saw Williams gaining control after which Carmelo Hayes arrived at ringside backstage in the locker room. As Williams and Hayes were talking to each other, Waller got to catch his breath but before he could reenter the ring, he received a forearm to the face from Kevin Owens, someone who had been feuding with her on Smackdown. Williams just had to cover Waller to get a three-count win and keep himself in line for an opportunity to the WWE NXT Championship.

“That Is The Hardest Job I’ve Ever Held,” Reveals WWE’s Kayla Braxton

Until the end of New Year’s Evil, WWE is yet to announce the date for Dragunov’s title defense against Williams. Dragunov has been sidelined with a storyline injury for two weeks now after suffering a DDT from Ridge Holland on the December 19 episode of WWE NXT. There’s no update if he’s dealing with a legit injury or not.

Tagged:

Kevin Owens

New Year's Evil

Trick Williams

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

Related Article
WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024
WWE NXT: Ex Universal Champion Makes Surprise Appearance At New Year’s Evil 2024

Jan 3, 2024, 11:54 AM

“I Almost Don&#8217;t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns
“I Almost Don’t Want To Even Try,” WWE Star Not Willing To Face Roman Reigns

Dec 7, 2023, 7:44 PM

WWE Smackdown: New Tournament Begins To Determine Logan Paul’s Title Contender
WWE Smackdown: New Tournament Begins To Determine Logan Paul’s Title Contender

Dec 2, 2023, 10:46 AM

WWE Smackdown: New Draftee Revealed; Jade Cargill Confronts Charlotte Flair
WWE Smackdown: New Draftee Revealed; Jade Cargill Confronts Charlotte Flair

Oct 14, 2023, 11:47 AM

WWE Raw: Program Involving Top Superstars Planned For Early 2024
WWE Raw: Program Involving Top Superstars Planned For Early 2024

Oct 4, 2023, 6:13 PM

Kevin Owens: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Kevin Owens: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Oct 2, 2023, 11:07 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy