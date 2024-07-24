Overall, three championship matches have been announced for the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 edition which will span across two separate weekly NXT episodes starting from next week. Also, in a special attraction on WWE TV, popular TNA wrestler Joe Hendry will return with his musical performance, next week on NXT.

In the very first match announced for NXT Great American Bash 2024, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title on night one of the show on Tuesday, July 30. The title bout was originally announced last week, but it was confirmed for the first night of the two-night event during last night’s NXT episode.

On the same episode, Meta-Four’s Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic in a tag team match and they were quick to throw a challenge to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn from Smackdown. The women’s tag title match was eventually confirmed for NXT Great American Bash 2024 night one. Fire & Dawn won the belts at the Clash at the Castle premium live event on June 15.

The main event of NXT Great American Bash 2024 Night Two has also been announced where Ethan Page will put his title on the line against Oro Mensah for the first time since winning it. Page was frustrated with Mensah’s recent activities as Mensah came out and pinned him in an angle.

The champion then demanded a title match against Mensah at Bash which was announced by the NXT GM Ava. It was also noted that Page and Mensah will have a contract signing session, next week to further make the match, official.

NXT Great American Bash 2024 will go down across two weekly WWE NXT episodes on July 30 and August 6. The episodes to be aired on SYFY instead of USA Network due to Olympic coverage are coming with the below match card,

NXT Great American Bash 2024 night one – Tuesday, July 30:

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defends against Thea Hail

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Tavion Heights

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defend against Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– Ethan Page & Oro Mensah NXT Championship match contract signing for Bash Night Two

– TNA’s Joe Hendry performs a concert

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024 night two – Tuesday, August 6:

– NXT Champion Ethan Page defends against Oro Mensah