All hell is about to break loose on the next episode of WWE Raw which will be the final episode from the red brand before Summerslam 2024. Seth Rollins has been announced to dictate his special guest referee’s instructions to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre before the two finally get the license to tear each other apart on next weekend’s WWE premium live event.

Over on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Punk made an appearance and he couldn’t wait to go after current rival McIntyre. After informing everyone that Punk was medically cleared to compete, the general manager of the show announced that Punk vs. McIntyre will go down at Summerslam with Seth Rollins being the special guest referee in that match.

McIntyre was also reinstated on the WWE Raw roster and he has thereby announced to appear, next week alongside Punk in a segment where Rollins will give some referee’s instructions to both of them before they finally lock horns in a match on the August 3 premium live event. Given the bad blood among this trio, a chaotic situation is expected to break out.

The number-one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship, the King of the Ring tournament winner Gunther will be in action on next week’s WWE Raw against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. At Summerslam, Gunther will challenge Balor’s Judgment Day partner Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title.

Also on WWE Raw, a six-woman tag team match has been announced where the newly functioning trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark will be going up against Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. Deville defeated Valkyria on this week’s episode, marking her second straight win since her in-ring return but Valkyria, Chance & Carter later cost Stark a match against Zelina Vega.

It has been confirmed that next week’s WWE Raw will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to Olympics coverage that kicks off later this week. NXT will also be excluded from USA Network starting next week as a two-week Great American Bash television special will air on July 30 and August 6 on Syfy.

WWE Raw July 29 episode match card

WWE Raw July 29 episode, the go-home red brand edition for SummerSlam 2024 takes place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and it will air with the following match card,

– Seth Rollins to reveal referee instructions to CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

– Gunther vs. Finn Balor

– Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark