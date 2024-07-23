After long speculations, WWE finally announced CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre for Summerslam 2024 on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. This came after Punk made an appearance on the July 22 episode from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and informed everyone that he’s medically cleared to return to in-ring action. That being said, he was quick to call out Drew McIntyre for a fight right there.

McIntyre came out and said he’s waited for this moment to tear him apart for so long but Green Bay wasn’t the perfect place to fight him. Punk went out of the ring in an attempt to attack him, but the referees and officials stopped him. Since CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre is a big money match, WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce came out and first reinstated McIntyre to the active roster. McIntyre vs. Punk was also made official for SummerSlam 2024.

A further clause was also put to keep the match intact at the PLE which stated that if they touch each other before the PLE, the match will be called off. Seth Rollins then came out and announced that he’s going to be the Special Guest Referee for this matchup at Summerslam 2024, to keep both men in check. Next week, he will deliver the referee’s instructions to them.

With this announcement, CM Punk is now set to compete in his first singles contest in the WWE after a decade at Summerslam 2024. He returned to action at the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match but that was also the same night that he ended up suffering a triceps injury that needed to be fixed with surgery. While being out of action, Punk frequently appeared on WWE television to keep his feud ongoing with McIntyre.

WWE Summerslam 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Summerslam 2024 premium live event will go down at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. Seven matches and a performance have been made official for the show as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. 2024 King of the Ring winner Gunther

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. 2024 Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Seth Rollins serves as the Special Guest Referee)

– Jelly Roll to perform