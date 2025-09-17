WWE offered a special treat for its fanbase in the form of last night’s NXT Homecoming 2025, with the nostalgia acts being a prime factor. Several main roster talents appeared on the show, which took place at Full Sail University, and a couple of them also put their titles on the line, eventually emerging victorious.

Following the opening segment of NXT Homecoming 2025, which otherwise was the weekly September 16 episode of NXT on The CW network, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out and talked about how women’s wrestling has always been a pivotal draw for NXT. Charlotte dropped names of multiple of her contemporaries to help NXT grow, including the Four Horsewomen and Paige.

NXT Homecoming 2025: Alexa Bliss pins Tatum Paxley to retain title

Then in the first match of NXT Homecoming 2025 episode, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) defeated The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Paxley blocked a Twisted Bliss with her knees and subsequently used the ropes as leverage for a pin attempt.

Bliss kicked out only to be driven into the mat for another pin attempt, but Flair broke it up and tossed Dame to the outside. This assistance allowed Bliss to nail Paxley with a right hand and then quickly hit Sister Abigail in the ring, pick up the win at NXT Homecoming 2025, and retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

It was back at WWE SummerSlam 2025 that Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw, the champions again defeated The Judgment Day members to retain the titles.

With this victory on NXT Homecoming 2025, Flair and Bliss marked their second successful televised title defense against The Culling, who won a triple threat to earn their shot at the tag titles. As of this writing, The Secret Hervice led by Chelsea Green is the number-one contender for the women’s tag team titles, and they will challenge the champions in a title bout in TBA date.