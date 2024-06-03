Amid multiple surprises on last week’s episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace appeared to be the highlight of the night. Making her second appearance on WWE TV, she was confirmed for two more future TV outings with the WWE which will reportedly be earning her a big amount of money.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Jordynne Grace’s involvement in NXT is part of a contractual arrangement guaranteeing her at least three appearances. The existing deal includes her surprise appearance on the May 28 episode and it will also make her compete in two more matches that have been previously advertised.

How Jordynne Grace’s WWE NXT Appearance Was Hidden On May 28 Episode

In one of those matches, Jordynne Grace will face Stevie Turner on next week’s episode in what will mark her first WWE in-ring competition in a singles capacity on WWE television. Then at NXT Battleground set for later this month, she will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. For all three appearances, the TNA star is being well-compensated and it reportedly reaches 6 figures!

Jordynne Grace’s WWE NXT run could possibly be extended

In addition to her in-ring outings, Jordynne Grace is also making the most profits out of her NXT exposure by launching a new t-shirt as a result of this crossover. For the time being, she is only booked for this big match at NXT Battleground. However, given the working relationship between WWE and TNA, there is speculation about whether this short run could possibly be extended in the future.

Jordynne Grace’s debut WWE outing went down at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. After having a dominant outing in the contest, she was eliminated by Bianca Belair but that appearance only marked the beginning of this ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA. If reports were any indications then two sides were always open for more such cross-promotional appearances.

As a result, the general manager of NXT Ava came out to the ramp to announce Perez’s opponent for the women’s title at NXT Battleground 2024, and out came Jordynne Grace amid loud pop on the May 28 episode. The multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion entered the ring, came face-to-face with Perez, and cut a promo to show her determination to leave Las Vegas as a dual champion.