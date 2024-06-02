A lot of happenings were noticed on the May 26 episode of WWE NXT but the one that shocked pro-wrestling was Jordynne Grace’s appearance. The TNA Knockouts Champion made her second-ever appearance on WWE programming and she is also set for the third appearance, this week as she is set to face Stevie Turner on NXT.

These appearances will be followed by another one where Jordynne Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground premium live event later this month. This will be a one-way championship match as the TNA Knockouts title belt won’t be on the line.

As reported through social media, Jordynne Grace and the other surprise attendee of the night, Ethan Page’s presence on NXT were kept secret as both of them were required to stay hidden away until their respective appearances in the garage possessed by fellow wrestler Cezar Bononi. The latter revealed that Page and Grace had worked out with Bononi in his garage that morning.

WWE went all out to hide Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance

Fightful Select reports that Jordynne Grace wasn’t listed in the NXT rundown, and to hide her name, Alexa Bliss and Lita’s names were rather being used while Lita’s theme music was used during rehearsal. Additionally, Perez was kept in the dark about who her Battleground opponent would be, per her own request to guarantee Perez’s legitimate reaction when the TNA star appeared.

The general manager of NXT Ava came out to the ramp to announce Perez’s opponent for the women’s title at NXT Battleground 2024 and out came Jordynne Grace amid loud pop from the WWE audience. The multi-time TNA Knockouts Champion entered the ring, came face-to-face with Perez, and cut a promo to show her determination to leave Las Vegas as a dual champion.

As noted above, this marked her second appearance in a WWE ring following her show-up at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. After having a dominant outing in the contest, she was eliminated by Bianca Belair but that appearance only marked the beginning of a working relationship between WWE and TNA. If reports are any indications then more such cross-promotional appearances will be happening.