In the opening segment of the latest bygone weekly episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Stephanie Vaquer will put her NXT Women’s Championship on the line at the NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 premium live event. With confusion still persisting about her challenger, we might get to know the exact name via a challenger’s match.

On the April 1 episode of WWE NXT, Stephanie announced that she was vacating the NXT Women’s North American Title, and will only remain the NXT Women’s Champion. The General Manager Ava thereby announced that there will be a Six-Woman Ladder Match to crown the new NXT Women’s North American Champion at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer put the condition before vacating the title that she would get to hand-pick her opponent at Stand & Deliver for the WWE NXT Women’s Title and that name is yet to be declared. Jordynne Grace then interrupted Vaquer and claimed a shot at the title since Jaida Parker failed to win the title in the opening match of last week’s episode.

However, Parker came out and blasted Grace since the latter mentioned that Parker was “out of the picture.” Vaquer left the ring as Grace and Parker started to brawl. Officials had to run in to separate the duo. Now, these two names have been inserted into a singles contest set for next week’s WWE NXT with the winner likely challenging Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver.

A six-man tag team match is also set for the next WWE NXT, with the Darkstate group comprising Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin competing against NXT Champion Oba Femi and his Stand & Deliver challengers Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans. This comes after Darkstate attacked the trio, last night.

WWE NXT April 8 episode match card

WWE NXT April 8 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and the currently announced match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– Three members of Darkstate vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans

– Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker