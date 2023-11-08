WWE NXT Moving To New Home In 2024 Leaving USA Network

Top pro-wrestling programs getting new TV slots have been a matter of discussion in recent times and WWE NXT certainly falls in this category. After speculations were transpiring all over the place regarding the third brand’s TV show moving into a different home from next year onward, the move was finally confirmed, last night.

NXT moving to The CW from next year onward

In a press release, WWE announced they had signed a new deal with The CW to broadcast NXT programming starting in September 2024. Before the official announcement came, PWInsider reported that the two sides were in deep negotiations regarding WWE NXT, so much so that an announcement could happen at any time.

No financial details were revealed regarding the deal except for the fact that the source reported that the deal would be “the biggest increase for WWE NXT media rights ever.” Via this deal, WWE’s developmental brand will finally be moving from cable to broadcast TV. Plus, this move will also mark a reunion between WWE and The CW.

WWE Smackdown Moving To USA Network In 2024

NWA was shocked to learn the WWE NXT-CW deal

Before tying up with WWE NXT, CW aired SmackDown from 2006 to 2008. WWE’s blue brand once aired on The CW’s predecessor, UPN, from 1999 to 2006. Interestingly, WWE’s deal comes at a time when the speculations are rife that The CW was entering a relationship with the rival promotion NWA through which a wrestling and a reality show will. It’s unknown whether this WWE signing will have any adverse effect on the potential NWA projects.

Seth Rollins Approaching Incredible Landmark In 2023 WWE World Title Run

Fightful was reportedly told that the deal between WWE NXT and the CW was in the works for months despite NWA’s weekly program, NWA Powerrr. Fightful’s sources in the NWA were also surprised to learn about the announcement, with one talent informing Fightful that NWA was “blindsided” by the news.

On the flip side, WWE is reportedly thrilled about the new tie-up which essentially widens up the NXT audience due to the move. The deal was also beneficial to WWE since hefty rights fees will be paid. In a TKO earnings call, the increase was mentioned to be 70% although Fightful believes that it’s closer to a 200 percent increase. No exact deal amount was mentioned by the source.