Seth Rollins Approaching Incredible Landmark In 2023 WWE World Title Run

When WWE reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins was the first contender to win the belt and WWE took that predicted route. Giving him the title was a way to establish the fact that he was the top star of the Raw roster. That title reign is still going strong which essentially takes him closer to gaining yet another achievement.

Lately, WWE has done a good job of protecting Seth Rollins as his body is already bruised from past encounters. These days, he only wrestles when it matters the most. The injuries that he gathered throughout his career, have been utilized in the ongoing storylines on WWE Raw.

Being a proud WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins is now approaching 300 days as a champion without suffering a loss in singles competition on TV. The accolade was achieved given the fact that WWE is utilizing him in selected matches only which includes limited live event appearances, as well.

Seth Rollins thankful to Sami Zayn for a successful title defense

There’s no certainty on how Seth Rollins will end up dropping his title but the speculation is that Damian Priest is the top contender to dethrone him eventually. As the Senor Money in the Bank, he is waiting to cash in his briefcase on him to become the new champion. If it wasn’t for Sami Zayn interrupting his cash-in at Crown Jewel, Priest could have pulled off the trick already.

Due to this, Seth Rollins gifted Sami Zayn a title match opportunity on this week’s Raw. He successfully retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship over Zayn turning a Boston Crab into a flash pin to win. Zayn had the upper hand in the match by hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb and an Exploder Suplex in succession before attempting the Boston Crab, but the champion just reversed the move to sneak away with the win.

Judgment Day attacked Zayn and Seth Rollins by the end of Raw which led Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to run out to the ring to make the save. A brawl broke out around the ring which led WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce to come out and announce the WarGames match featuring the two sides.

