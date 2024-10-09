In a major announcement for next week’s WWE NXT, it’s been announced that Stephanie Vaquer will make her in-ring debut on the show. The newly signed WWE talent has been anticipated to make her presence felt on Tuesday nights for sometimes and it finally happened on this week’s episode as she made her maiden appearance on the show.

In the mid-portion of the second CW episode of WWE NXT, the Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade appeared together in the ring and admitted to having rekindled their friendship and how they will just take over the scene as new allies now take over.

Giulia interrupted and revealed that she didn’t come alone. This was when Stephanie Vaquer came out to make her official WWE NXT debut. The two eventually got into a brawl with Roxanne and Cora. The two babyfaces stood tall to end the segment.

In a follow-up segment, Stephanie Vaquer was announced to compete in a WWE NXT ring for the first time in a match against Wren Sinclair, next Tuesday. The match was made official after a challenge was issued by Sinclair in a backstage segment.

It was back in July of this year that Vaquer signed with the WWE and wrestled her first two matches for the company in a couple of house shows in her home country of Mexico. She appeared on WWE NXT via a video package, two weeks ago before officially debuting on the show, providing backup to Giulia against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Last week, Perez retained her title against Giulia on the CW premiere with help from the returning Jade.

WWE NXT October 15 episode match card

WWE NXT October 15 episode returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after two weeks of touring outside their familiar territory. At a glance, the confirmed matches for the show are given below,

– NXT Championship Number-One Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans (winner challenges Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27)

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

– New NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo celebrates his title win

– Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons

– The Halloween Havoc wheel returns with Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal announcements