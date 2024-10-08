CM Punk is all wounded up from his bygone Hell in a Cell match and he expectedly headed into a hiatus on WWE Raw. But before it could begin, WWE also hinted at the coming feud featuring him once he makes his return to the red brand.

In the kick-off segment of the October 7 episode, Punk came out with lingering steps and bandages over his face to sell the injuries that he suffered inside Hell in a Cell, this past Saturday. He also admitted to not being aware of what the future holds for him.

“I’d like to say I’ll see you soon, but I just don’t know. Thank You” Punk stated on WWE Raw as he gave a shout-out to the fans including his haters. This was when he also mentioned going back home for the first time in five weeks to see his wife. No further update was given regarding the return as he headed to the back.

WWE Raw: CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins teasing a future match

Just when CM Punk was leaving, Seth Rollins made his entrance on WWE Raw as the two had a staredown followed by a slight shoulder tackle. Punk left the scene as Rollins made his way to the ring and cut a promo. Rollins stated that when Punk makes his return, he will be there to send him back to retirement.

Crown Jewel 2024: Two Matches Officially Announced For Saudi Arabia WWE PLE

This was an essential tease on WWE Raw about Rollins vs. Punk being in the pipeline for a major WrestleMania 41 feud that should kick off at the beginning of next year. This match was originally supposed to happen at Wrestlemania XL, earlier this year but due to the injury suffered by Punk at Royal Rumble, it was pushed back.

Then on WWE Raw, Punk spent the entire 2024 by getting involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre won the first match of their feud at SummerSlam but Punk then ended up winning at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell to wrap things up in the feud.

McIntyre wasn’t present on this week’s WWE Raw as he’s reportedly in a banged-up state after getting hit with a toolbox in the Hell in a Cell match by Punk. It needed him 16 stitches to get the bleeding stop from the forehead.