The greatest pace bowler of world cricket, England’s James Anderson has announced his retirement from International cricket, after England’s opening Test of the summer at Lord’s against the West Indies, bringing an end to a humongous career that lasted for 21 years.

James Anderson, who will turn 42 in the upcoming July, made his first Test appearance on the same ground against Zimbabwe, back in 2003. He has kept on going to feature in 187 Tests to pick up 700 wickets- the most by a pacer in the history of the format.

If everything goes by plan, James Anderson will end his illustrious career with 188 caps, and become the second most in Test history, with Sachin Tendulkar’s 200 Tests.

‘It feels like a stretch at this point’- James Anderson

A few reports came that England’s red-ball coach Brendon McCullum is looking at the future and that’s the reason why they feel it’s time for Anderson to hang up his shoes.

The pacer has shown his satisfaction with the decision and believes that it’s the right time for him to do the onus.

Even though the next Ashes tour in 2025/26 is almost 19 months away, the preparations behind finding the new pace bowling options for the Australia tour have already begun as the Burley pacer, who would be 43 by then, decides to move away.

‘Could a 43-year-old me make the Ashes in 18 months’ time?’ James Anderson told on the ‘Tailenders Podcast’ ‘And (we) sort of came to the decision probably not.’

‘From my point of view, it feels like a stretch at this point in my career.’ Anderson added.

‘And from their point of view, there are 15 or so Tests before the Ashes so it gives them time to get other guys Tests and experience before the Ashes series.’ The 41-year-old observed.

With Stuart Broad’s retirement in last summer’s Ashes at the Kia Oval in London, England was short of experience in the pace battery and James Anderson was someone who could give them some consistency in line and length, holding one end.

With no confirmed news on the fitness of Jofra Archer, England may now look to prepare the young pacers for the Ashes tour under the eyes of Rob Key, Brendon McCullum, and Ben Stokes.

‘The conversations I have had with Baz, Keysy, and Ben they’ve been going on about the future and what I want to do and what the team needs.’ James Anderson said in the show. ‘It feels like the right thing for me and the team.’

However, Anderson hasn’t erased the option of getting involved in a coaching capacity in the Ashes tour and could remain with the squad after the first Test in Lord’s, where he plans to take retirement.

James Anderson will be available for Lancashire to play in the County Championship before taking the field for one last time in an England shirt at Lord’s. The county club will lock horns with Durham next on May 17 at the Blackpool. They would then face Warwickshire at home in Old Trafford, Manchester on May 24, Kent at Canterbury on June 23, and Nottinghamshire on June 30.