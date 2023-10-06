“Maybe One That Changed The Game,” Becky Lynch On Her Greatest WWE Rival

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are considered to be the two cornerstone figures in the history of WWE Women’s Evolution. Since coming to the main roster almost a decade ago, they changed the game from a time when women’s wrestling was an afterthought, mainly due to the Divas Era. However, the Four Horsewomen of the WWE took the responsibility to change the course.

With their arrival, people learned to see technical wrestling even from the women’s side which never happened to the case in the WWE. Rivalries have always been a crucial component of professional wrestling which was redefined in the WWE female roster with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. It appears that the latter also considers the other to be her best rival.

Becky Lynch openly admits Charlotte to be her biggest rival

It’s no secret that Becky Lynch does share a real-life heat with her contemporary and they might not see eye-to-eye in the near future. However, things didn’t get in their way when it came to great storytelling in the ring. In a conversation with BBC’s My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews, THE MAN mentioned The Queen to be her biggest rival.

“I mean, I think my greatest rival is probably going to go down as Charlotte Flair,” Lynch declared. “I think we’ve just had such a storied history, and I think that’s always going to be the feud that people come back to and think of as maybe one that changed the game in terms of the story we were telling,” Becky Lynch explained why she believes Flair to be her biggest rival in WWE. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are true professionals on WWE TV

Over the years, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had some memorable matches and segments. Some of the reports claimed that Flair wasn’t that much fond of her contemporary’s rise in the WWE after 2018. The infamous Championship swapping segment in 2021 even proved that on live TV. But just weeks later, these two went to produce a big Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021.

This certainly shows how much they want to be professional when it comes to competing inside the squared circle. Perhaps, time will bring them together for more matches in the future but for the time being after Draft 2023, they remain to be on the different brands. Becky Lynch was picked by the Raw brand while Charlotte Flair was retained by the Smackdown brand during the shakeup process.

