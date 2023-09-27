SportzWiki Logo
WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): Contract Signing; Strap Match; Tournament Finale

Arindam Pal

Sep 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM

The go-home episode of WWE NXT for No Mercy 2023 edition was headlined by a brawl between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. A contract signing was there to make the next NXT Title match, official. The Heritage Cup tournament finale was there while Dijak and Eddie Thorpe collided in a strap match on the September 26 episode of NXT from the WWE Performance Center. Check out the results,

– Butch defeated Joe Coffey to win the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament in the opening contest of WWE NXT. After sending Coffey into the steel ring steps, Butch hit the Bitter End on him for the win via which, he will now face Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at No Mercy.

– Trick Williams defeated Joe Gacy after countering a Handspring Lariat with a knee strike. After the match, Trick declared that his buddy Carmelo Hayes already has a Championship, and he intends to get one, too.

– Baron Corbin defeated Josh Briggs with the End of Days. After the match, Bron Breakker came out and they got into a brawl. To give a prelude of what to expect from them at WWE NXT No Mercy.

WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced For October 2 Episode

– Out The Mud defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a tag team match. Scrypts distracted the referee which allowed Out The Mud to hit a Double Suplex Slam for the pinfall win.

– Blair Davenport attacked Gigi Dolin, backstage while the latter was stretching out.

– Eddy Thorpe defeated Dijak in a Strap Match after hitting a diving elbow drop for the pinfall win. After this match on WWE NXT, Dijak tied Thorpe to the ring post and attacked him with a strap.

– Thea Hail with Jacy Jayn by her side defeated Dani Palmer with the Kimura Lock submission. Hail also revealed her new look as a grown-up person.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: The Undertaker To Appear In Already Record-Setting PLE?

WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): New Number-one contender crowned

– Trick Williams defeated Axiom, Dragon Lee, and Tyler Bate in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the new Number-One Contender for the WWE NXT North American Championship. Trick stole the win from Lee after the latter hit Axiom with the Destino move. He will now face Dominik Mysterio for the title at No Mercy.

WWE NXT Results (26/09/23): New Title Match set for No Mercy

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo announced a Fatal-4-Way match for their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship match at No Mercy. The Creed Brothers, Out The Mud, and Los Lotharios were announced to be their opponents.

– Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov signed the contract to make their WWE NXT Championship match official at No Mercy. This segment went down without any physical brawl.

– After the segment, the commentator informed that Shawn Michaels had named Dragon Lee as the special guest referee for the Dominik vs. Trick Williams title match at No Mercy.

– Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were then seen brawling in the parking lot. Breakker missed a spear and he went shoulder-first in the door of a car. Corbin then hit Breakker with a low blow and chokeslam-ed him on the top of a car. Still, Breakker was up and continued the fight as WWE NXT went off the air.

