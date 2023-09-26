WWE Raw: NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced For October 2 Episode

Despite being a WWE Raw roster member, Becky Lynch fulfilled her long quest of holding the NXT Women’s Championship, earlier this month. After wrapping up her feud with Trish Stratus at Payback, earlier last month, she headed to her old stomping grounds to feature in a feud against Tiffany Stratton and clinch the white-and-gold brand gold for the very first time.

Since winning the belt, Becky Lynch already defended her title on WWE Raw, last week and she will also defend it at this weekend’s No Mercy. If she can retain the title, then just a couple of days later, another title defense has been slated for her against a returnee, Tegan Nox.

Nox returned to action during the September 25 episode of WWE Raw and won a big match against Natalya Neidhart. This match apparently went down for the number-one contender’s spot for the NXT Women’s Title to earn Nox a shot at the title. Now, she will face the winner of Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton’s NXT Women’s Title match from No Mercy, next week.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch already defended NXT Women’s Title against Natalya

In a rare scene, the NXT Women’s Championship was defended by Becky Lynch on the September 18 episode of WWE Raw after issuing an open challenge to the locker room. Natalya Neidhart came out, called Lynch a “hypocritical ginger witch” and accepted it. Eventually, THE MAN retained her title via a roll-up.

For what it’s worth, PWInsider previously reported about this match and informed that Tegan Nox was originally set to answer the open challenge issued by the NXT Women’s Champion on WWE Raw. For some reason, Nox was pulled from the title match and replaced by Natalya who recently earned praise backstage following her dual participation in the Superstar Spectacle in India. Nox rather got a match against Xia Li that was taped for WWE Main Event.

Reports also claimed that Becky Lynch handpicked Tegan Nox for that NXT Women’s Title match opportunity, but the decision was made to put Natalya into the spotlight for her workhorse persona in the women’s locker room. Later, Ringside News informed that Nox was set to re-enter the scrapped storyline from last week and that’s how things went down on WWE Raw.