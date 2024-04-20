A first-ever match between two of the top stars of the WWE is all set to headline the Backlash 2024 event within three weeks. Also, for the very first time, Cody Rhodes will go through his first championship defense since winning the WWE Title at Wrestlemania XL.

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated LA Knight to become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a highly competitive matchup, LA dodged a Phenomenal Forearm and hit a powerslam to capitalize. But he ultimately missed the Blunt Force Trauma finisher.

Styles got the upper hand by poking Knight in the eye and then connecting with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall win. Once the match was over, it was announced that at Backlash 2024 PLE, the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be seen in his first televised title defense against AJ Styles in a first-time-ever encounter.

With this announcement, The Phenomenal One is back in the championship picture following this year’s Royal Rumble PLE in January. However, Backlash 2024 will be after a long time he will be seen in a singles title match in the WWE. The last time he held a World title was during his second WWE Championship reign that lasted from November 2017 to November 2018.

Backlash 2024 is going to be a rare WWE premium live event to be hosted by the world’s biggest wrestling promotion. Early in the summer, it will overall be the second international WWE PLE to be held in 2024 while this will also mark the first occasion when a premium live event takes place in France around which the excitement is up among the local wrestling fans.

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event takes place three weeks from now on Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France. The show will be streaming, live on Peacock at 1 PM ET in the United States. Currently, the following match card has been announced for the show,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso