WWE NXT will be graced with the presence of the WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, next week, who is headed to the show for a special episode in Houston, Texas. As confirmed, this week, the legendary pro-wrestler will confront Trick Williams on next week’s show.

In a storyline segment on this week’s WWE NXT, TNA Champion Williams bullied the Undertaker’s WWE LFG team backstage. In response, The Undertaker posted on social media and indicated that he wants to speak to Williams face-to-face, and it would happen on next week’s episode. The face-off segment was thereby officially announced for the show.

In a major attraction, Blake Monroe’s first WWE NXT singles match will also take place in Houston, Texas, as she will take on Wren Sinclair in a singles contest. This comes in light of her heel-turn for the first time on WWE programming during the latest bygone Evolution premium live event.

On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Kali Armstrong (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic for the WWE Evolve Women’s Championship ended in a DQ after Jordynne Grace came out and attacked both of them. Jordynne was livid about Blake turning on her at Evolution.

With the mic in hand, Jordynne called out Blake Monroe for betraying her at the PLE and costing her a shot at the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. In response, a video package aired where the narrator said that Blake believes Jordynne is not worthy of carrying her shoes, let alone the NXT Women’s Title. Blake then invited Jordynne to sit in the front row for her first televised singles match on the weekly NXT TV show on The CW, so Jordynne could feel the difference between the two of them.

The NXT Championship will also be on the line on next week’s show, with Oba Femi defending the title against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs in a triple threat, while the LFG season one winner will also be seen in action.

WWE NXT July 22 episode match card

WWE NXT leaves its home territory in Orlando, Florida, for the July 22 episode to visit the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, with the current match card given as below,

– The Undertaker confronts Trick Williams

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs in a triple threat

– Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair

– Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy