Brock Lesnar Could Be Gone Forever From The WWE Following Latest Allegations

With 2024 kicking off in style, the WWE universe had eagerly been waiting for the return of Brock Lesnar on TV. He was long been absent from WWE programming since his last bout against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, where he suffered a defeat and put The American Nightmare over. Despite the Wrestlemania season in progress, his absence prevailed and that’s for a reason.

Speculations were rife that Brock Lesnar was scheduled to make an unexpected appearance at the Royal Rumble. But the event unfolded in St. Petersburg, and he continued to remain absent as a result of a lawsuit that negatively affected the WWE. Vince McMahon is the center of attention in this case while The Beast Incarnate is also related to this.

The theory that was thrown by the lawsuit claimed that Brock Lesnar could have had some sort of connection with the conspicuous actions taken by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 2021. This scandalous association of the duo might have prevented the former WWE Champion from making any appearances within the WWE landscape. Bron Breakker was set up as his replacement for The Rumble.

The situation around Brock Lesnar is much more complex than initially thought

Giving his insights on the current situation, Dave Meltzer shared his perspective during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and suggested that Brock Lesnar’s prolonged absence from WWE might be more substantial than initially anticipated. There’s no “forever” term in the world of professional wrestling, especially for a draw like him, but with WWE currently in the hands of Endeavor, this return might never happen,

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some poeple think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw, they seem to find a way back.”