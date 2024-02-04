sportzwiki logo
Cody Rhodes To Be Part Of WWE Title Unification Match After Wrestlemania 40?

Arindam Pal

Feb 4, 2024 at 6:23 PM

Cody Rhodes To Be Part Of WWE Title Unification Match After Wrestlemania 40?

Cody Rhodes made history at Royal Rumble 2024 by winning the Men’s Rumble match which marked a back-to-back win for the top WWE Star. However, he opted to leave that ‘Mania spot for The Rock which unleashed a shockwave through the pro-wrestling industry. But WWE was able to shift the spotlight toward bigger news than the negativities that the Vince McMahon story has created.

With such makeshift events, the creative direction for Cody Rhodes is reportedly set in stone for WrestleMania 40 where he’s eventually expected to become a new champion on the show. Down the road, this could also lead to a championship unification match.

The Rock Considered Powerful WWE Official Than Triple H Before Wrestlemania 40

After Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble match, he made it evident that he was going after the Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns to finish his story. However, a continuous effort was made to reconsider his decision by the World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and that request could seemingly be approved.

With The Rock now gunning for Roman Reigns, it’s evident that the creative direction WWE is taking for WrestleMania 40 keeps only one option remaining. PWInsider states that The American Nightmare is slated to battle Seth Rollins for his World championship at The Show of Shows.

“The current plan is for Cody Rhodes to face Seth Rollins at #WrestleMania 40.”

Stephanie McMahon’s Return Expected To The WWE After Vince McMahon Exit

Original plans revealed for Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40

PWInsider further revealed the original idea where WWE officials were discussing Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 to win the WWE Championship and “Finish The Story”.

However, there have also been open discussions about Cody winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 from Seth Rollins and then challenging the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match to a title unification match at SummerSlam 2024.

At this point, the current plan calls for Cody Rhodes to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 and that match is expected to be announced on Raw in due course. In this case, the two top superstars will be battling at the biggest stage of them all for the second time.

Previously, Seth was supposed to face CM Punk with the world title on the line but plans changed after the latter suffered an injury at Royal Rumble, last weekend.

