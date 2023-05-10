WWE Draft 2023 has been over and interestingly, Alexa Bliss was never a part of the process due to her latest hiatus. Of course, she was not eligible for the roster shake-up and she wasn’t part of any of the Raw/Smackdown rosters. It now appears that the multi-time champion has silently been drafted to the Raw roster and she might even get the opportunity to challenge for the Raw Women’s Championship.

USA Network, the host of WWE Raw on Monday Nights has sent out a tweet that featured a graphic of possible opponents for the current champion on the red brand, Rhea Ripley. Alexa Bliss was listed as one of these possible challengers, essentially affirming that she would continue to be part of WWE’s flagship show.

For almost four months, Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE TV as she took time away to deal with a basal carcinoma situation which also forced her to undergo surgery. She has since been cleared to perform and even teased making a comeback at WrestleMania 39. She was also present, backstage at the Show of Shows but nothing fruitful came out of the situation and her fanbase was kept waiting to get her back on TV.

In the meantime, Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. Despite being the champion on the blue brand, Rhea and The Judgment Day were drafted to the red brand. On the flip side, the reigning Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to the SmackDown brand, essentially causing a future title swap between the two women.

Alexa Bliss previously set for a return before Night of Champions

Boozer 666, an online news broker previously stated that Alexa Bliss was needed for Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Night of Champions pay-per-view and fans will probably see her pop up just after Backlash gets over. This started the speculations about Little Miss Bliss possibly returning to the red brand and having a face-off with Rhea Ripley to commence a fresh feud.

To their dismay, Natalya Neidhart emerged as the new challenger for The Nightmare and that move wasn’t appreciated by the fans. Meanwhile, Boozer666 provided a follow-up report on Alexa Bliss stating that there’s still doubt about her being a part of the Saudi show. So, she might not return until after Night of Champions on May 27.