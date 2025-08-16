Amid all the confusion surrounding her in-ring status, Women’s World Champion Naomi will address her medical situation on WWE Raw. During last night’s episode of SmackDown, a new segment for Monday’s weekly show was advertised to possibly clear the air about the champion who won the title back in Evolution in July.

With just a few hours to go before WWE Raw on this past Monday night on August 11, fans were surprised by the news that the scheduled Women’s World Championship match between the champion Naomi and challenger IYO SKY was scrapped, as Naomi wasn’t medically cleared to compete. The exact reason why Naomi wasn’t cleared remains a mystery, as WWE never clarified the same.

During the actual airing of WWE Raw on Netflix, Michael Cole further announced that Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and her Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY will not take place. Due to this, WWE booked IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez. Before the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane offered to be in IYO’s corner, but IYO denied, leading to a potential heel-turn for Asuka.

Moving on from WWE Raw, the fans were essentially advised to stay tuned for further updates regarding the Women’s World Champion, who is also scheduled for a title defense at the Clash in Paris PLE on August 31 against Stephanie Vaquer. However, due to the injury scenario, this upcoming title bout is also in question.

Naomi won the Money in the Bank contract this year and cashed in at WWE Evolution in July to win the World title during the main event bout of the all-women PLE between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Later, Naomi defended the belt at Summerslam in a triple threat against both of them. SKY later received the title shot on last week’s WWE Raw as she wasn’t pinned at Summerslam.

WWE Raw August 18 episode match card

Emanating live on Netflix at 8 PM ET, WWE Raw takes place this Monday, August 18, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the officially booked match card given as below,

– WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi addresses her medical status

– The Vision (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed alongside Paul Heyman) appears

– Penta vs. Xavier Woods