WWE RAW: CM Punk Announced For December 11 Episode For Major Segment

It was last week that CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE Raw in nearly a decade following the monumental Survivor Series return. Some of the fans must have wanted to see him making back-to-back appearances on the show, this week which wasn’t the case. Rather, WWE aired a video package to take us through his Survivor Series surprise return, last week’s promo, and his infamous pipe bomb shtick from 2011.

The good thing is that CM Punk is booked to return to WWE, this week during this Friday’s episode of SmackDown. To add more of the Second City Savior on their TV programming, he was further confirmed to appear on the very next episode of WWE Raw. Plus, he might just opt to choose the red brand as his permanent home on TV.

In a backstage segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce gave the information to him that he had invited the current “free agent” to next week’s show and that he intends to sign him to a lucrative, long-term contract. This seems to be a desperate move from Adam’s side since he recently lost Randy Orton to the Smackdown brand.

WWE's hottest free agent @CMPunk returns to #WWERaw next week and it looks like @ScrapDaddyAP has some major planning to do… 📍CLEVELAND

🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/Q3axXFZGPG pic.twitter.com/KV5OWhNWnq — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2023

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk feud begins?

In response to the news, Rollins responded with his trademark laugh and stated that Punk will eventually show his true colors, down the road and he will blow things up on WWE Raw. But this time around, Rollins would have to do what he has to do as well which is retaliate just like he did at Survivor Series by showing his frustrations off the camera.

Drew McIntyre was another person who reportedly showed frustrations, backstage on this controversial superstar’s return to the WWE. He also took verbal jabs at Punk on last night’s WWE Raw. At this point, Punk is seemingly set to face one of these above-mentioned stars within two months from now at Royal Rumble.

If reports from a Reddit user Kerrmit125 are to be believed then Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently scheduled to take place at Royal Rumble 2024. No update was provided yet on whether Rollins will remain the World Heavyweight Champion heading into that event and if this match will be contested over the world title.