WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Retains World Title On December 4 Main Event

Seth Rollins was featured in the main event of the December 4 episode of WWE Raw with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line. With a former tag champion pitted against him, The Visionary was able to go through another successful retention of the belt and thereby continue with his strong babyface title run.

In the final match of last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso did as much as he could to become a world champion for the first time in his career by delivering Uso Splashes, two Spears, and superkicks to capitalize. But his attempts to capture the gold were disrupted as Rollins kept on kicking out.

Ultimately, Uso would go for the final spear, only to be countered by a Pedigree from Rollins followed by the final Stomp that decided the outcome of the match on WWE Raw. Once the match was over, the two WarGames cohorts showed respect to each other but there was more to happen before the show went off the air.

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso and Seth Rollins

Just after Uso exited the ring, he suffered an assault from one of their WarGames opponents. Drew McIntyre was waiting with his pendant Claymore Kick to flatten Uso outside the ring. Seth Rolins tried to prevent him by attempting a deliver a Claymore Kick to Uso and caught Rollins off a top rope suicide flying move but McIntyre turned it into a belly-to-belly suplex. McIntyre then cleared the announce table and put Uso through it to send WWE Raw off the air.

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and since then, he’s been treated as the top star power on WWE Raw. Continuous successful title defenses and carrying the Monday night brand on his shoulder also earned him quite a big achievement.

The annual PWI 500 list for the year 2023 was recently released and Seth Rollins has expectedly topped it for his workhorse persona. The Pro Wrestling Illustrated outlet has a long history of publication of its annual rankings for professional wrestlers and the 2023 edition has rightly named the reigning champion in the first place.