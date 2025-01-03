One of the most exciting tournaments has been on the go on WWE Raw over the past few weeks over the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship. With the finale matchup confirmed between two of the active roster members, fans hoped to see this new champion get crowned on the WWE’s flagship show debut on Netflix, next week. However, the match has been pushed back for a week.

The decision to shift the finals to a week later was revealed during this week’s WWE Raw. In an update, the sources close to WrestleVotes Radio have noted that the change wasn’t a last-minute scramble but a strategic move. WWE wanted the first Women’s Intercontinental Champion to shine which could have been overshadowed by the loaded lineup for next week’s Netflix premiere.

“We are told that WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament off of the Netflix debut for the match to not get lost in the shuffle,” shared WrestleVotes on women’s Intercontinental Title match being placed for the WWE Raw January 13 episode. “It seems like WWE wants to get this title off and running in a big way and felt as though having it mixed in with a show the size of Netflix premiere would not do that justice.”

On the December 30 episode of WWE Raw that aired from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark to advance to the Final of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Kai delivered a Fireman’s Carry – Pele Kick combo to pick up a clean pinfall win over Stark.

Later that night on WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY to advance to the Final of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Valkyria reversed an O’Connor Roll into a bridging pin to defeat the former women’s champion to get herself booked in the IC title final match set for the January 13 episode against Kai.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins