One of the most talked-about rivalries of the year 2024 featured the two female star powers of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. With the women’s world title hanging in the balance, the two competed in numerous bouts to take their feud to the next level. At the same time, Dominik Mysterio brought a romantic angle to the beef, adding a completely new dimension.

Winning the women’s world championship, shortly after Wrestlemania, Liv Morgan closed the year 2024 still as the champion and she will go through her first title defense in the very first episode of WWE Raw, next week against none other than Rhea Ripley. Heading into the title match, the reigning champion sounded fully confident about continuing with her ongoing championship run.

In a video published on WWE’s social media and YouTube channels, multiple WWE Superstars revealed their goals for the year 2025 and Liv Morgan was among them. Fresh off a stellar 2024, the two-time women’s world champion in the WWE has set her sights high.

Looking at the camera, Liv Morgan stated that she plans on solidifying her legacy as “the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time” which would be her primary goal. Furthermore, she aims to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez in her second target to become a triple champion. On a personal note, the Judgement Day member shared her intention to flourish her “perfect relationship with Daddy Dom.”

Moving forward in the video, Dirty Dom also declared his goals for 2025 and mentioned that he has a different kind of aspiration: to be less “misunderstood and hated.” Per Mysterio’s words, he sees himself as a “cool guy,” and hopes 2025 will be the year when fans agree with him.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan gimmick match booked for WWE Raw Netflix debut

In the second match of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 WWE Specials, the Women’s World Championship was defended where Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY to retain the title. The champion pinned her latest challenger after hitting her with the Ob-Livion finisher. After the match, Rhea Ripley confronted her to tease a future feud.

As an aftermath, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match was booked for the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Ripley previously pinned the champion in the women’s WarGames Match in November to earn a shot at the title.