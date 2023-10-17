SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
WWE

WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event

Arindam Pal
Oct 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM

WWE Raw: New Champions Crowned On October 16 Main Event

WWE Raw season premiere had the main event contested for the tag team titles and it saw a similar finish to this past August’s Summerslam. Jimmy Uso once again played a major factor and scr**ed his brother in a championship match. With that, the tag tea titles also changed hands within just two weeks’ time.

In the main event of the October 16 episode of WWE Raw, Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (c) to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The defending champions had to deal with a lot of ringside shenanigans against Balor and Priest, mainly due to the interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Confirmed To Return To WWE For A Championship Match

WWE Raw: Jimmy Uso costs Jey Uso tag team championships

But then the ultimate distraction came from Jimmy Uso who made a rare appearance on WWE Raw despite being a Smackdown Superstar. While the referee wasn’t watching the scene, Jimmy flattened Jey with a timely superkick which allowed Finn Balor to come off the top ropes with his patented Coup De Grace move in order to pin Jey and win back the tag titles.

Survivor Series 2023: Ex World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Rhodes was in no position he was unable to disrupt the pin attempt as he went through the announce table via a Razor’s Edge by Damian Priest just minutes before. Jimmy was rejoining his brother after losing the titles while Judgment Day stood tall for a celebration. Rhea Ripley joined the heel male trio to end this week’s WWE Raw.

Coy and Jey took the tag titles from Balor and Priest just a little over a week ago at Fastlane on October 8 and they’ve already defended the titles twice. But to their dismay as well as the fans, Judgment Day closed WWE Raw with each member carrying a gold — Balor and Priest have the tag titles (Priest also is the Money in the Bank briefcase winner), Dominik has the NXT North American Championship, and Rhea Ripley has the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Cody and Jey’s rivalry against the top heel faction of WWE Raw is likely to continue for the time being with Survivor Series WarGames coming closer. But before that, a tag team title rematch could be in the works at the Crown Jewel PPV event set for early November.

cody rhodes

jey uso

Jimmy Uso

The Judgment Day

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Tag Team Championship

