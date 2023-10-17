SportzWiki Logo
WWE

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Confirmed To Return To WWE For A Championship Match

Arindam Pal
Oct 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Confirmed To Return To WWE For A Championship Match

Just a year after headlining a premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul is back on board with the WWE for Crown Jewel 2023. With a whole new heel character in position, he’s set to challenge one of the biggest babyface superstars in WWE history for a championship, going by the recent happening. Besides, his next TV return has also been made, official for later this week.

Part-time WWE star Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via DQ in their Boxing Match after Danis tried to pull him down to the canvas towards the end of the 6th and final round. Security entered the ring and the fight was called off, with Logan being declared the winner.

Randy Orton Reportedly Reaches Agreement For Return At THIS 2023 WWE PLE

Shortly after his win, Paul took the mic and challenged WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the latter’s United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Mysterio was caught off-guard with the sudden challenge but being a legend that he is, he didn’t back down from the challenge either.

“I was like ‘What did he just say? No way!’ And I had to rewind it,” Mysterio later told Ariel Helwani in an interview with The MMA Hour about Logan’s Crown Jewel 2023 challenge. “I’m not hard to find. You can find me every Friday night on ‘SmackDown.’ I can’t wait to see what he has to say.”

John Cena’s Status Revealed For WWE Crown Jewel 2023 In November

Logan Paul returning to Smackdown en route to Crown Jewel 2023

Helwani also asked Mysterio if Logan would be there at this week’s WWE SmackDown that goes down at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas and Mysterio said that he’s ready to have a confrontation with Logan. Wrestling Inc later reached out to a WWE representative who also confirmed Logan’s presence on Smackdown to start builds for his match against Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023.

For those who don’t remember, these two already have a history in the WWE. Crown Jewel 2023 won’t be the first time that they will share the same ring. In his first WWE match, Logan teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Logan’s last match took place at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where he defeated Ricochet.

