WWE Raw: Loaded Lineup Revealed For October 16 Season Premiere Episode

If this past Friday’s Smackdown was any indication then we’re in for an exciting ride for tonight’s WWE Raw season premiere. While multiple big-time matches have been announced for the show, this will also be the beginning of an interesting phase where Adam Pearce will officially join the brand as the general manager of the show as confirmed by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on Smackdown.

One of the headliner matches from WWE Raw will have a rematch between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso and The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor). The new champions defeated the heel faction at WWE Fastlane to win those titles. Later, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor asked for a rematch in the upcoming episode as the latter hoped to win back the gold around their waist.

TOMORROW on the SEASON PREMIERE of #WWERaw:#TheJudgmentDay gets their chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from @CodyRhodes and Jey @WWEUsos 👀🔥 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/gTTEKovQmu — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2023

The other big match set for WWE Raw will be contested over the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by Gunther. A tough challenge will be waiting for him as he will be defending his title against Bronson Reed. The gigantic star won a triple threat match against Chad Gable and Ricochet on the October 9 episode of the show to earn his first solo title match opportunity since entering the main roster, earlier this year.

Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE Raw

The WWE Raw season premiere will also see the most dominant female athlete on the roster in action. The Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will try to seek redemption against Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. This match comes after Baszler attacked Ripley on the October 9 episode. Ripley has been opponent-less for the past few weeks and time will tell if Baszler will eventually challenge for the championship.

TOMORROW on the SEASON PREMIERE of #WWERaw:@QoSBaszler looks to show Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE who runs Monday nights when the two go one-on-one in a non-title match. 🔥😈 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/9OMqs4gX5b — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2023

Ricochet is another star who is looking for payback on WWE Raw. After suffering an ambush, he will finally face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on the October 16 episode. He has been attacked by the former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on two occasions and now it’s time for him to settle the score. For Nakamura, this match will be about gaining back momentum after coming up short against Seth Rollins in two title matches.