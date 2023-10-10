WWE Raw October 9 Episode Set New Record; Another CM Punk Tease Made

The latest episode of WWE Raw brought the fallouts from the Fastlane 2023 premium live event that went down this past weekend. A number of title matches were placed on the card amid tough competition from the NFL but expectedly no title change was noticed on the show. With that, a unique record has been created on the flagship show of the WWE.

As reported by WWFOldSchool, there’s been no men’s title change on the latest episode of WWE Raw and WWE has now completed one full year without any men’s title change happening on Monday nights. This has created a new record in the entire history of the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Attends 2023 NASCAR Race As Grand Marshal

WWE Raw witnessed last men’s title change a year ago

The last men’s title change on WWE Raw took place on the October 10th, 2022 episode, where Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship. On the women’s side, there have been six title changes on the show in the past year and most of those changes were in the form of the women’s tag team titles.

As seen on the October 9 episode of WWE Raw, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio were present on the show. In the main event encounter, the tag titles were on the line but Cody and Jey retained against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Shinsuke Nakamura hit GTS fueling up CM Punk’s return

Also on WWE Raw, speculation continued to run wild regarding a potential CM Punk return, perhaps as soon as Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago around late November. We have been receiving cryptic teases about the return, on WWE programming, as of late. A few of them came throughout the Shinsuke Nakamura/Seth Rollins feud.

In the latest, Nakamura attacked Ricochet before a Triple Threat Match for the Number-One Contender’s spot for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw. Ricochet was dropped by the King of Strong Styles with a Go-To-Sleep maneuver which is a patented move of CM Punk. Even the former WWE Champion himself teased a return by reportedly making amends with the company’s officials and superstars.