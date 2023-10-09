CM Punk Drops Big Hint About 2023 WWE Return On Social Media

CM Punk and his eventual WWE return continue to be a big matter of discussion among the pro-wrestling circuit. He was fired from All Elite Wrestling last month after an investigation was done regarding the backstage fight between him and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW All In in August.

Since the AEW departure, there have been rumors about CM Punk possibly willing to return to the WWE, and those rumors are getting even more fueled up with Survivor Series coming closer. The final big-four WWE Premium Live Event of the year is scheduled to take place in the former WWE Superstar’s hometown of Chicago and WWE Universe believes there couldn’t be a better time and place for him to return.

WWE has also been teasing a return about CM Punk’s return throughout the last week by dropping words from his previous pipe bombs on their programming. Now, the former WWE Champion himself shared a screenshot of a comic featuring Ironman, in which the superhero was seen saying the following to Doom,

“So from that moment, our truce will extend for twenty-four hours, during which neither of us will launch any aggression against the other, either personally or indirectly, agreed?”

“The terms are acceptable, if not satisfactory. Let us proceed,” Doom responded.

CM Punk on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/CsPe1vYEmw — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) October 8, 2023

CM Punk will have to make amends with WWE stars for making a return

Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported that WWE sources have informed that in order to return to the company, CM Punk will have to make amends with several wrestlers, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Other stars like World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and AJ Styles also fall on that list since they’ve openly expressed their dislike for the ex-WWE star in the past.

With this latest social media drop on CM Punk’s latest Instagram story, he was possibly indicating at a return to WWE, after coming to an agreement with the company. This is not the first time that he’s shown efforts to make amends with like The Miz and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H by attending a Raw in Chicago earlier this year while being in AEW.

Time will tell whether CM Punk’s WWE return is on the horizon or not but it’s safe to assume that timing is the best, as of this writing. Vince McMahon, his top nemesis no longer controls things in the company after handing controls over to Endeavor while Triple H oversees the creative prospect of the brand.