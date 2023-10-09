SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Health Following Title Retention At WWE Fastlane 2023

Arindam Pal

Oct 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM

Update On Seth Rollins’ Health Following Title Retention At WWE Fastlane 2023

Being the workhorse that he’s been since debuting on the main roster, Seth Rollins has been carrying the load for the WWE for over a decade. Since he’s still young at heart, he won’t be having any problems going in for in-ring actions for as long as he can but in the end, he’s still a human being and those injury scars might force him to give up. That’s the case for the top WWE Superstar for the time being.

In the main event of WWE Fastlane 2023, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match to retain his title. With the two participants unleashed in a No-DQ environment, the match expectedly featured kendo sticks, chairs, ladders, tables, garbage cans, and even nunchucks to present with the brutality, itself.

Just what it looked like, Seth Rollins is still reeling with the wounds from that unforgiving matchup which might have worsened the condition of his lower back which has been well-documented in recent times. Hours after WWE Fastlane 2023, the world champion took to Twitter to share a video of himself celebrating his victory with the fans after the match while also providing an update about his wound with the following caption,

“My heart keeps saying ‘Stay young’. My lower back seems to disagree.”

WWE Fastlane 2023: Carlito Returns To Help Rey Mysterio At PLE

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns, Triple H And More Return Set For October 13 Episode

Seth Rollins’ back issues have been publicly addressed on Raw

During his ongoing feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE put a focus on Seth Rollins’ bruised back on TV. The challenger targeted those back issues during this program to put focus on how much it drains out of a WWE Superstar to regularly feature in action. Nakamura wanted to capitalize on those issues to become the world heavyweight champion for the first time in his career but he failed on two separate occasions.

In a recent backstage interview on Raw during his feud with Nakamura, Seth Rollins also stated the following about his back issues,

“I do have 2 fractures in my lumbar spine. I have been living with that injury for over 4 years and it does not get better by itself. As a matter of fact, it gets worse. The truth is I don’t know what the endgame is, I don’t know how much longer I am going to be able to do this at the level I’m currently running at.”

CM Punk Reference Again Dropped On WWE TV At Fastlane 2023

Tagged:

Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Crown Jewel 2023: World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE PLE

Oct 10, 2023, 12:13 PM

Update On Seth Rollins’ Health Following Title Retention At WWE Fastlane 2023
Update On Seth Rollins’ Health Following Title Retention At WWE Fastlane 2023

Oct 9, 2023, 1:33 PM

WWE Fastlane 2023: Seth Rollins Retains World Title In Brutal Last Man Standing Match
WWE Fastlane 2023: Seth Rollins Retains World Title In Brutal Last Man Standing Match

Oct 8, 2023, 11:30 AM

WWE Raw: Major Title Feud Once Canceled Due To Top Babyface Superstar
WWE Raw: Major Title Feud Once Canceled Due To Top Babyface Superstar

Oct 6, 2023, 6:08 PM

Seth Rollins: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts
Seth Rollins: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Oct 2, 2023, 10:55 AM

Seth Rollins Matches Incredible Record Set By WWE Legend John Cena
Seth Rollins Matches Incredible Record Set By WWE Legend John Cena

Oct 1, 2023, 5:41 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links