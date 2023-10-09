WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Attends 2023 NASCAR Race As Grand Marshal

All the hard work put up by Liv Morgan paid off in a big way in the summer of 2022 when she became a champion in the WWE. Since that solo title win, WWE made tag team champions, twice after that but injuries turned out to be the reason she couldn’t capitalize on those runs.

Both of those title runs came to an end, earlier this year and she also had to move into a hiatus but it’s a fact that she remains one of the most beloved Superstars in the WWE women’s division. Besides, Liv Morgan was also featured on TV for an episode of Chucky which also called in for mainstream recognition. As the hiatus continued, the former champion was also seen in a very special non-WWE role.

As previously announced, Liv Morgan took on the responsibility of Grand Marshal for last afternoon’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Being enthusiastic that she is, the WWE Superstar was spotted in high spirits before the kick-off of the event. Even her fans also think that she did a commendable job in this first-tie experience in her life.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan giving the command to start the #NASCAR Cup Series race from Charlotte at the ROVAL. pic.twitter.com/D793TokAvQ — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) October 8, 2023

Liv Morgan divirtiéndose dentro de un coche de #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gJKjs2mUP5 — Planeta wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) October 9, 2023

the amount of liv morgan content we got today from the nascar event, we won!! pic.twitter.com/4PqJ4K2TRv — melissa (fan account) (@ZELIVNA) October 9, 2023

Liv Morgan still recovering from her arm injury

Liv Morgan suffered the second shoulder injury of the season, earlier this year and it is believed to be serious enough to keep her out of action for the rest of the year. WWE insider source BWE, who previously confirmed numerous stories, gave a recent update on her health upon getting asked by a fan about her well-being,

“She’s getting back in shape good.”

We haven’t seen Liv Morgan on TV since the July 17, 2023 episode of WWE Raw after which reports were out regarding the popular star being out of action due to an undisclosed injury. While rehabbing, the blonde-head WWE Diva is spending time with someone who previously professed her love for her. That somebody is the current AEW talent CJ Perry FKA Lana in WWE.

Alongside Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the above-mentioned July 17 episode of WWE Raw which marked the sooner end to her second title reign after she won those belts just two weeks ago from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

WWE Employee “Eternally Grateful” To Liv Morgan For Playing “Along With Everything”