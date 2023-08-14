The fresh team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the July 17 episode of WWE Raw. They took advantage of an injured Raquel Rodriguez and her partner Liv Morgan to taste their first title win in the WWE. But a week later, Deville got injured and now it appears WWE has to come up with plans to have new champions with the tag titles.

Ringside News previously reached out to inquire about the current state of the Women’s Tag Team Championships on WWE Raw and they were told by a tenured member of the creative team that a decision about the titles has been made. The plans with the belt are all set to take off, per the source. While there are no “discussions” at this point, it’s likely that they will either announce their plan during tonight’s Monday Night Raw episode.

WWE Raw: A tournament to begin for women’s tag team titles?

According to a follow-up update from Dave Meltzer in the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a tournament for the titles should commence from this week’s WWE Raw. This makes sense as the creative team is considering all the options across all the brands for their tag belts despite the fact Chelsea Green recently made it clear that she will be holding a ‘Chelsea’s Got Talent’ audition to find a new tag team partner after the injury of Sonya Deville.

It was during the recent appearance on the After the Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves that the WWE Raw Superstar seems excited about the idea pitched that she could hold auditions for her next partner. Afterward, she also posted on Twitter to let fans know that the search is on,

“Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions. THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner.”

The timing of Deville’s injury is indeed bitter as she never got to really enjoy her first title run in the company and didn’t let Green enjoy the same at the same time. The good thing is that the latter didn’t let the bad news get to her that easily but rather used social media to get attention toward the titles. For more updates around the belts, we have to tune into this week’s WWE Raw.