The go-home episode of WWE Raw for the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event saw a brawl among the three participants of the Night One main event. Paul Heyman was the subject to objectify for each one of them, regarding which a brawl broke out in the final segment of the night. In the end, it was Seth Rollins who capitalized on the situation and stood tall.

In the main event segment of the April 14 episode of WWE Raw from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Roman Reigns informed that when he to the arena, he saw Paul Heyman sitting with CM Punk. Roman was disappointed with that and didn’t stop even when Heyman asked him to.

Roman was eventually accompanied by Heyman into the ring and asked Heyman why he’d betray him. The audience present on WWE Raw chanted “you f**ked up” at Heyman, and Roman asked the fans to be louder. Heyman reminded of a favor owed to Punk but Roman admitted that he was the one to get scr**ed in the situation.

Seth Rollins then came out on WWE Raw and said he was going to end Roman at WrestleMania 41. He further reminded that Heyman is a scumbag as choosing to be in Punk’s corner didn’t occur by chance and that Roman has to find out why Heyman was choosing Punk over him. Roman said that Seth was right, but he then proceeded to attack Rollins.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins attacks Roman Reigns and CM Punk

After Roman sent Rollins out of the ring, Heyman acknowledged his Tribal Chief. But Roman then shoved Heyman down to the mat. This led Punk to come out on WWE Raw to brawl with Roman. As Punk checked on Heyman, Roman came from behind and floored Punk with a Spear.

However, Seth hit Roman with a Steel Chair from behind, just like he did the same way while breaking up with The Shield in 2014. He then laid out both Punk and Roman out with Carb Stomps to end WWE Raw.

This Saturday Night on Wrestlemania 41 Night One, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins collide in a triple threat with Heyman cornering Punk.