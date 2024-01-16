WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Suffers Injury During January 15 Main Event?

Seth Rollins has been carrying the WWE Raw brand on his broad shoulder for a long time with the world heavyweight title around his shoulder and he isn’t immune to injuries. Wrestling on a regular spree on TV tapings and house shows affected his body in the past and the same was noted during the latest episode of WWE’s flagship show.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (who was accompanied by Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In more distractions during the match, Damian Priest also came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during this match, but that attempt was stopped by Drew McIntyre.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins possibly suffered a leg injury

Ultimately, Seth Rollins would prevail but he couldn’t escape an injury and the bruises were spotted once the match was over. According to the reports of PWTorch, the reigning champion hurt his left leg late in the main event of WWE Raw. No details were revealed on how the injury was picked up or how severe the injury was,

“Multiple sources backstage at RAW say that he was helped in the back & eventually put weight on it. He is walking on his own, but with a definite limp & will be further evaluated to determine the severity of the injury.”

The good thing is that Seth Rollins isn’t scheduled to be in a title defense at the upcoming edition of Royal Rumble set for later this month and the night-off could help him to get rid of this injury that occurred at WWE Raw which is still considered to be a minor one. In a long-term plan, he is expected to put his world title on the line against CM Punk at Wrestlemania 40.

Heading into WWE Raw, Jinder Mahal was eyeing to become a two-time champion and his past accolades were also hyped up to the fullest by the WWE. Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest has also been looking forward to cash-in his contract on Rollins for a long time but Drew McIntyre again played dividend by emerging from the crowd and starting a battle with him.