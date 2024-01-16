WWE Raw: CM Punk Call-Out Segment And Matches Added To January 22 Episode

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre confronted Cody Rhodes in a hype-up segment for this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. These two have already declared themselves for the 30-man fray and they traded jabs on one-upping each other on last night’s show.

Rhodes reminded his rival of how they won the Tag Team Titles as The Dashing Ones in the early 2010s. Drew said Cody should be himself and stop smiling all the time, or stop wearing a suit all the time, or else the story should belong to Drew at WrestleMania. “You are going to finish the story, but not before I finish mine,” claimed Drew on WWE Raw.

Roman Reigns’ WWE Working Schedule Revealed For First-Half Of 2024

Drew further added that his last match before returning to WWE was against Cody. After that match, Cody said Drew is going to be a future World Champion, and Drew has already done it twice since coming back to the WWE. Cody simply asked Drew to remember who won in their last match to end the segment.

AJ Lee Called Out By Top WWE Superstar To Come Out Of Retirement

Interestingly, CM Punk joined the conversation as he’s another name to declare himself for the Royal Rumble 2024. Commenting on the segment that went down on WWE Raw, the former Straight Edge Leader has announced that he will come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on next week’s WWE Raw. Here’s what Punk posted on his Instagram story:

“I think it’s time you asked me what I want to talk about, Cody Rhodes. Face to face. Cards on the table next week in New Orleans live on RAW.”

Next week’s WWE Raw won’t be the very first time that Cody Rhodes and Punk will have a verbal altercation regarding the Royal Rumble match. Back on the December 8 episode of Smackdown, Punk offered a promo where he teased a Royal Rumble entrance while calling out WWE’s top stars, including Rhodes. Rhodes thereafter had a backstage confrontation with Punk and stated that Punk would need to win the Rumble.

WWE Raw January 22 episode match card

– CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face 5 days before the Royal Rumble

– Drew McIntyre vs. Mr. Money in the Bank & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

– Chad Gable vs. Ivar

– Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla