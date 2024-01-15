Natalya Neidhart Unsure About Retaining WWE Royal Rumble Record

When it comes to making and breaking records, Natalya Neidhart is someone from the WWE Women’s locker room who must have been tired of counting those she had already scored in her illustrious career. After making it thrice into the Guinness Book of World Records, the veteran is hopeful about achieving more in her career as she’s not intending to hang up the boots anytime soon.

The Royal Rumble is going down on January 27th, and fans are anticipating bigger happening around the two big 30-person Royal Rumble matches that will officially kick things off for Wrestlemania 40. The lineups for the two matches are gradually being set up and the company isn’t letting their talents know about their participation.

“I’ve Taken All That Pressure Off Myself,” Natalya Neidhart On Staying Fit In WWE

Natalya Neidhart is a sure-shot WWE Hall of Famer and she has her own Royal Rumble records to be fair. Despite the fact, that her status for the latest upcoming edition seems unclear is unclear. While talking to TMZ, the Calgary native was asked if she would be in the Royal Rumble match. She returned with uncertain replies which essentially confirmed that she might not be able to retain her ongoing streak,

“I think it would be so cool to be part of the Royal Rumble, but as of this filming I have not been picked to do it yet. It would be my 7th Royal Rumble so that would mean I’ve been a part of every women’s Royal Rumble.”

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart And Aliyah Undergo Different Breast Implant Surgeries

Natalya Neidhart participated in every women’s Royal Rumble match

WWE started hosting Women’s Royal Rumble matches from 2018 onward and Natalya Neidhart was part of each of the editions since that match. Surely, she didn’t have the opportunity to win this big match and get to headline Wrestlemania but to be in that match, itself will be a pretty big deal for her.

Royal Rumble 2024: Current Favorites To Win WWE Men And Women’s Rumble Matches

In early January, Natalya Neidhart declared on social media of spending 17 years in the WWE in a seamless way which is a pretty big deal. At this point in her career, she is on the Raw brand, gunning for the women’s tag team titles for some time. On the November 27 episode of Raw, she had a chance to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Champions with her current tag partner, Tegan Nox but was defeated by the then-champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.