WWE

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Booked For World Title Match On January 15 Episode

Arindam Pal
Jan 9, 2024 at 2:18 PM

Seth Rollins has been a workhorse of a champion over the past several months on WWE Raw and he’s being rumored to hold onto that title reign until at least Wrestlemania. Since winning the belt last May, he’s defended it against a plethora of opponents while a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt is also lurking upon him. In the meantime, he’s scheduled to go through another title defense, next week against an unprecedented opponent.

As seen on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins said that he has never taken a World Title into WrestleMania, a record that should be rectified this year. He also questioned who would be the one that he would defeat at WrestleMania 40. Jinder Mahal then interrupted the session and mentioned that Seth brings no value to the World Heavyweight Title and that he is tired of being overlooked.

WWE Raw: Twinkle Twins Debut As Champion On January 8 Episode

Seth dared Jinder to take a shot at him and Jinder did attack him from behind. Seth fought him off but Jinder downed him with a clothesline. Ultimately, Rollins backfired and went for the Stomp, but Mahal managed to escape. Being a fighting champion, Seth Rollins was quick to volunteer for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal. No special stipulation was kept for this matchup.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Postpones Championship Match From PLE?

It was just last week during the main event segment of WWE Raw Day 1 edition that Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. There was a point in the match where Rollins delivered a superkick and a Pedigree but McIntyre kicked out of it. It was then that Money in the Bank briefcase holder Priest came out flanked by Dominik Mysterio and the referee. McIntyre fended off Priest with a Claymore but the distraction forced him to lose out the title bout.

WWE Raw January 15 episode match card

As Rollins gets ready for another title defense on the WWE Raw January 15 edition, a series of other matches have also been confirmed for the show. At a glance, the confirmed card for the upcoming night is given below:

– Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal – WWE World Heavyweight Championship
– The Miz & R-Truth vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
– #DIY vs. DJ McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
– GUNTHER Returns

Jinder Mahal

Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

