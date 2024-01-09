Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Postpones Championship Match From PLE?

With how things were going on WWE Raw over the past few weeks, Nia Jax was gearing up for a title match at Royal Rumble 2024. But now that the behemoth star has decided to enter the women’s Rumble match fray, the earlier reported title match has essentially been postponed for a later occasion.

Over the past few weeks, Jax has been on an absolute tear which should present the opportunity, itself. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion even defeated Becky Lynch on Raw, last week which indicates that even bigger plans could be in store for her in time for Royal Rumble 2024.

As seen on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch faced off against Nia Jax in a much-hyped match due to their early history. To the surprise of everyone in attendance, Jax came up victorious in this match after hitting Lynch with a Banzai Drop. With that, Jax secured a clean win over a top superstar of the WWE roster after which Wrestling Observer declared that she’s on her way to compete for the Women’s World Title Match at Royal Rumble 2024 against Rhea Ripley.

Then on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Nia Jax appeared in an interview session with Michael Cole and plugged in her victory against Lynch which shocked the WWE Universe. Jaz then vowed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match and face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley was quick to interrupt the session and she mentioned that Jax is unnaturally pretending to be the winner of the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup when she hasn’t earned anything. Jax then guaranteed her win to secure a title match at Wrestlemania 40 to end the promo segment.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD