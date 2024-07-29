This week’s WWE Raw episode marks the final episode before the 2024 edition of Summerslam premium live event set for this weekend. Multiple segments for the weekly show, have already been announced, last week with one of them being CM Punk and Drew McIntyre appearing under one roof again before they eventually lock horns, this Saturday night in a much-anticipated matchup.

Further matchups have been declared through the WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce via social media. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed will be one of the new contests added to the card as an aftermath of recent happenings on the flagship show of the WWE.

The former WWE Champion has been involved in a feud with Reed over the past several weeks with Pete Dunne getting included into the mix. Last week on WWE Raw, Reed vs. Dunne was scheduled to go down but the match never happened as Sheamus took out Reed with a knee. The segment thereafter ended with Dunne and Sheamus having a staredown.

WWE Smackdown: Two Title Matches Set For Summerslam Go-Home August 2 Episode

The Creed Brothers – Julius and Brutus Creed will take on Akira Tozawa & Otis in this week’s WWE Raw in a tag team match. Gable and the Creeds attacked Tozawa & Otis, last week after Otis refused to re-join Gable’s faction. The angle was halted with The Wyatt Sicks’ arrival as Bo Dallas planted Gable with the Sister Abigail maneuver and continued his beef with Gable.

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross was mentioned on last week’s WWE Raw but it was confirmed via social media by the general manager Adam Pearce,

“First, the battle of bruisers, Sheamus will go one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed. And in a tag team match with unfinished business, The Creed Brothers will oppose Akira Tozawa and Otis.”

Ronda Rousey Feels “WWE Took Several Steps Back” After Wrestlemania 35 Main Event

WWE Raw July 29 episode match card

WWE Raw July 29 episode, the go-home show for SummerSlam 2024 PLE takes place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Seth Rollins to reveal referee instructions to CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

– Gunther vs. Finn Balor

– Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

– Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

– The Creed Brothers vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

– Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods