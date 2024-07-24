Stepping away from the squared circle, Ronda Rousey offered her autobiography to the fans, this spring and she also went on a rant against the WWE during the promotion tour of the book. The former champion revealed some backstage scoops and she was crystal clear about being unhappy with the now TKO-owned brand. It was also affirmed that she has no intention of returning to WWE.

On uncountable occasions, Ronda Rousey has been vocal about her time in WWE and the fact that thinner storylines ruined her career in the company. While criticizing Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis in her autobiography, she did have praises to offer to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for their efforts to put things back on track.

Ronda Rousey Spoke About “An All-Around Dirtbag” That WWE Once Had

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Ronda Rousey further discussed the current progress of women superstars in combat sports, noting that women are succeeding because they are being taken seriously which wasn’t the scene a few years ago when Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative control in the WWE.

Though the former WWE Women’s Champion hasn’t been following wrestling closely, she acknowledged a post by Natalya Neidhart from a WWE show and highlighted that half of the card of the night featured women, which itself represented significant progress.

“There was a point after we had the (all women’s) main event of WrestleMania (in 2019) that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again,” Ronda Rousey continued. “I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

Ronda Rousey found quick success after entering the WWE in 2018

Jumping ship from the UFC to WWE by signing a contract in 2017, Ronda Rousey debuted in the latter brand a year later and quickly found success. On the night of Summerslam 2018, she ended up winning the Raw Women’s Championship in her third overall singles TV bout.

The success story further continued for Ronda Rousey as the title reign led to main-eventing the first-ever all-women Evolution premium live event later that year. She then proceeded to headline Wrestlemania 35 in 2019 in the first all-women main event with Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a match contested for both the Raw & Smackdown Women’s Championships.