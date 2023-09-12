WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Starting from this week, WWE Raw is up against Monday Night Football until the end of this year which essentially confirms that WWE needs to gather up their star power as much as possible to hold up steady ratings. Ensuring the same, WWE is planning to deliver a stacked episode, next week, and two matches have been announced.

Since arriving at WWE Raw, Jey Uso isn’t getting a warm welcome, that much due to her past sins with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre is one of those stars who let his objections know about Uso arriving on the red brand and now he will also collide with the former tag team champion in a singles contest, next week.

The latest episode of WWE Raw kicked off with Kevin Owens telling Jey Uso that he has a long way to go before earning people’s trust again after everything he did in The Bloodline. Judgment Day arrived at the scene and once again invited Jey to join their faction.

Jey rather showed interest in teaming up with Kevin since Sami wasn’t present on WWE Raw. Jey eventually superkicked Dominik Mysterio and Kevin went after Priest to end the segment.

WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Jey Uso were defeated by Judgment Day

Then in the opening matchup of WWE Raw, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. Jey accidentally hit Kevin with a Superkick, allowing Finn to hit his finisher on Owens for the pin-fall win. Jey apologized to Kevin after the match but Kevin wasn’t buying it.

Then in a backstage segment, Uso had a confrontation with McIntyre who was just coming off a fresh victory against Xavier Woods. McIntyre blasted Uso with No Sami Zayn around the scene as the peacemaker between the two. Then Uso laid out the challenge for a match to which McIntyre agreed to.

In another match announced for next week’s WWE Raw, the current challenger for the World Heavyweight Title, Shinsuke Nakamura will look forward to building some more momentums and possibly go one step further to become the new champion when he faces Ricochet in a singles match. Nakamura is possibly facing the world champion Seth Rollins in a rematch at Fastlane.

