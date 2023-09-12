SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE RAW

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Starting from this week, WWE Raw is up against Monday Night Football until the end of this year which essentially confirms that WWE needs to gather up their star power as much as possible to hold up steady ratings. Ensuring the same, WWE is planning to deliver a stacked episode, next week, and two matches have been announced.

Since arriving at WWE Raw, Jey Uso isn’t getting a warm welcome, that much due to her past sins with The Bloodline. Drew McIntyre is one of those stars who let his objections know about Uso arriving on the red brand and now he will also collide with the former tag team champion in a singles contest, next week.

The latest episode of WWE Raw kicked off with Kevin Owens telling Jey Uso that he has a long way to go before earning people’s trust again after everything he did in The Bloodline. Judgment Day arrived at the scene and once again invited Jey to join their faction.

Jey rather showed interest in teaming up with Kevin since Sami wasn’t present on WWE Raw. Jey eventually superkicked Dominik Mysterio and Kevin went after Priest to end the segment.

WWE Raw September 11 Episode Officially Ends Vince McMahon Era

WWE Raw: Kevin Owens and Jey Uso were defeated by Judgment Day

Then in the opening matchup of WWE Raw, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. Jey accidentally hit Kevin with a Superkick, allowing Finn to hit his finisher on Owens for the pin-fall win. Jey apologized to Kevin after the match but Kevin wasn’t buying it.

Then in a backstage segment, Uso had a confrontation with McIntyre who was just coming off a fresh victory against Xavier Woods. McIntyre blasted Uso with No Sami Zayn around the scene as the peacemaker between the two. Then Uso laid out the challenge for a match to which McIntyre agreed to.

In another match announced for next week’s WWE Raw, the current challenger for the World Heavyweight Title, Shinsuke Nakamura will look forward to building some more momentums and possibly go one step further to become the new champion when he faces Ricochet in a singles match. Nakamura is possibly facing the world champion Seth Rollins in a rematch at Fastlane.

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Tagged:

drew mcintyre

jey uso

Shinsuke Nakamura

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

WWE Raw: Two Big Matches Booked For September 18 Episode

Sep 12, 2023, 11:42 AM
