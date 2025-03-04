Things again went personal between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on the latest WWE Raw episode as the former dragged Becky Lynch into the conversation, her being Rollins’ wife. Not tolerating any unnecessary comments in her personal life, THE MAN has now responded to the remarks made by Punk and she also has a warning for Punk’s wife, AJ Lee.

The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw kicked off with CM Punk storming down to the ring in a furious mood. In his own “State of the Union Address,” he went on to blast the likes of John Cena, The Rock, and then arch-rival Seth Rollins. Issuing a warning to Becky Lynch, Punk advised her to rein Rollins in before Punk gets his hands on him or else Rollins would leave in a wheelchair.

Becky Lynch twists CM Punk’s mentor relationship with Roxanne Perez

“The Man” was thus advised to “come get her man” Seth Rollins in the show-opening promo of WWE Raw. Responding on social media in a now-deleted post on X, she wrote “Catching up on Raw….. I don’t think I’m the one who needs to come get MY man”, which was a re-post of an image from another account showcasing how Punk and Roxanne Perez wore matched ring gear with the same color combination at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE.

Becky Lynch saying what everyone's been thinking about CM Punk…😳🫢 pic.twitter.com/VEt6HdFMzZ — AIR (@AIRGold_) March 4, 2025

The entire story was thus twisted by Becky Lynch who is a pro at social media antics. A romantic angle was indirectly noted by her between Punk and Perez as the former is a professional mentor to Perez, with the two often appearing together in social media photo or even public outings alongside the likes of Cora Jade from NXT.

Punk is married to the former WWE Superstar AJ Lee while Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are married in real life. Lynch has been on a hiatus from WWE programming since dropping the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan inside a steel cage match, last May. It happened after her WWE contract reportedly ran out in June.

Since then, multiple outlets claimed that Becky Lynch renewed her contract with the WWE to be back onboard and she also attended some media events on behalf of the company. However, there’s still no positive update on when she would be back on WWE television.