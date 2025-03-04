As the Road to Wrestlemania 41 heats up, WWE Raw will visit the Most Famous Arena in the World for a rare TV taping, next week. Following a long-term tradition, a steel cage match has been announced for the show to be the headliner of the upcoming night set to emanate from the Madison Square Garden.

As per the confirmations received on this week’s WWE Raw, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will continue their beef as they go one-on-one inside a steel cage on the very next edition of the show. The announcement came through the GM Adam Pearce after a wild brawl broke out between the two in the kick-off segment of the show.

Originally, the post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE Raw saw CM Punk storming down to the ring, visibly furious from what transpired at the Men’s Chamber match, this past weekend. Before getting words off his chest, he warned that Netflix might pull the show from their platform as it was time for his own “State of the Union Address.”

WWE Raw: IYO SKY Wins Women’s Championship On March 3 Episode

After airing his grievances with John Cena and The Rock, he let his “undivided attention” fall on Seth Rollins during this promo on WWE Raw. Issuing a warning to Becky Lynch, Rollins’ wife, he wanted her to take Rollins in before Punk got his hands on him. If not, Rollins was assumed to leave the building in a wheelchair.

The segment was quickly interrupted by Rollins as the pair brawled around the ring and then the arena. Later, the brawl continued in a backstage segment before they were separated by the officials. It was then that Rollins demanded a match with Punk for next week. WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce booked the match on the spot.

Wrestlemania 41: Complete Update On Matches To Be Announced For WWE PLE

WWE Raw March 10 episode match card

WWE Raw returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the March 10 episode on the Road to Wrestlemania for a rare TV taping just a night before NXT’s special episode of Roadblock at the same venue. The currently announced match card for the night goes as follows,

– Steel cage match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Tornado tag team match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

– Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul